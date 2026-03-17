Investors Buy High Volume of Viasat Call Options (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 41,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,899 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

Institutional Trading of Viasat

In related news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $4,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,887,617.62. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,400 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $110,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,166.51. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,210 shares of company stock worth $4,279,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 15.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Viasat by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 46,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,566. Viasat has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

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