PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,694,706 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 12th total of 5,403,287 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 870,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 870,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPDAI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPDAI Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPDAI Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PPDAI Group by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

PPDAI Group Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 1,910,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.29. PPDAI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.98%.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

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PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.

At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.

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