RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.7950, with a volume of 481515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

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RPC Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). RPC had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $425.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 220.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in RPC by 940.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in RPC by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

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RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) provides essential equipment and services to companies engaged in the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and natural gas wells. The firm operates as an equity interest holding company, partnering with a network of independent service businesses to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for well completion and production operations.

Through its affiliated service companies, RPC offers pressure pumping and fracturing services, coiled tubing and nitrogen pumping, downhole tools and telemetry solutions, well intervention and workover services, along with rental tools and supply-chain logistics.

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