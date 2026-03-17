SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.46. SEGRO shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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SEGRO Stock Up 1.6%

About SEGRO

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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