Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 17th (AJG, BRO, BTAI, GSHD, INGR, NAVN, NKTR, OCGN, PTC, QNST)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 17th:

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). They issued a sector perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD). They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.