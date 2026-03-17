Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 17th (AJG, BRO, BTAI, GSHD, INGR, NAVN, NKTR, OCGN, PTC, QNST)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 17th:

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

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Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). They issued a sector perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD). They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

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