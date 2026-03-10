Volkswagen Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) management highlighted a year of “decisive action and delivery” in 2025, while acknowledging that profitability fell sharply under the weight of tariffs, restructuring costs, and significant special items. On the company’s full-year results call, CEO Oliver Blume and CFO/COO Arno Antlitz pointed to accelerating battery-electric momentum in Europe, ongoing restructuring in Germany, and stepped-up localization and product plans for China and North America as key themes heading into 2026.

2025 results: stable volume, lower profit, stronger cash flow

Volkswagen reported nearly 9 million vehicles delivered in 2025, broadly in line with the prior year. Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries rose 32% year-over-year to about 980,000–983,000 units, lifting BEV share to 11% from 8%.

Group revenue totaled, described as slightly down year-over-year. Operating profit fell, with a reported operating margin of, in line with the company’s updated guidance. Antlitz said the results were impacted by special items totaling, mainly including aPorsche goodwill impairment andrelated to Porsche product realignment.

Excluding special items but including tariff effects, Volkswagen’s operating margin was 4.6%. Excluding both special items and tariffs, the company said the margin was 5.5%, at the lower end of its original guidance range. Antlitz emphasized that a 4.6% margin is “not sufficient to ensure a sufficient level of investments,” and said the company plans to step up cost and efficiency efforts.

Despite the lower profit, the automotive division’s net cash flow improved to EUR 6.4 billion, and net liquidity was maintained at EUR 34.5 billion (Antlitz also referenced a “solid level” of about EUR 34 billion). Management attributed the cash flow improvement largely to a second-half push, particularly in the fourth quarter, driven by inventory reductions and tighter investment discipline. Antlitz said automotive inventory was reduced by EUR 4.8 billion versus Q3 and by EUR 2.0 billion compared with year-end 2024.

Dividend proposal and capital allocation

Volkswagen said it will propose a dividend of EUR 5.26 per preferred share for fiscal 2025. Antlitz added that the company will propose EUR 5.20 per ordinary share to the annual general meeting on June 18, consistent with an unchanged policy targeting a payout ratio of at least 30% (with the calculation excluding the non-cash Porsche goodwill impairment, as previously communicated).

In Q&A, Antlitz reiterated a “triad” for capital allocation: dividends, strengthening net liquidity and the rating profile, and reducing hybrid bond balances “in certain steps.” Asked about the potential sale of a majority stake in Europcar and whether any book gain would be fully included in the payout ratio, he declined to be specific, saying the company would make those decisions later while keeping the dividend policy unchanged.

Regional and operational updates: Europe strength, China pivot, North America reset

Blume said Europe was a standout in 2025, with a 25% market share and 4% delivery growth, alongside strong BEV momentum. In Europe, Volkswagen said BEV sales rose 66% year-over-year and that the group reached a 27% BEV market share. Management also cited order intake near 328,000 vehicles by the end of January, up 6.1% year-over-year, with an order book around 1 million vehicles.

China, by contrast, remained pressured by intense competition, particularly in premium and luxury segments. Antlitz said joint venture unit sales in China fell 6% to 2.6 million vehicles in 2025. He warned that 2026 proportionate operating profit in China is expected to be burdened by the ramp-up of multiple new energy vehicles (NEVs) before stabilizing and turning around in 2027. Blume said the company is shifting to “delivery mode” under its “In China for China” strategy, highlighting a localized R&D hub in Hefei with more than 3,000 engineers and “30% faster development cycles,” as well as a proprietary China electronic architecture that reached series production in 18 months.

In North America, Blume said trade barriers mean Volkswagen’s model “no longer works as intended,” requiring a “structural reset” with “no quick fixes.” Management said 2026 will focus on developing a medium-term roadmap, including a portfolio aligned to value-creating segments such as SUVs, pickups, and hybrids, and assessing additional localization options. In Q&A, Blume said Volkswagen is in contact with the U.S. government and states but stressed that without a solution to compensate for tariffs, the company would not commit to major investments.

Cost programs, restructuring, and group steering changes

Management repeatedly pointed to cost reduction as central to improving resilience. Blume said Volkswagen reduced factory costs at German sites by more than 20% and achieved around EUR 1 billion in cost savings in 2025 from wage agreements and workforce reductions, staying on track for more than EUR 6 billion in annual savings by 2030.

Antlitz provided additional color on headcount reductions tied to the “Zukunft Volkswagen” agreement. He said the active workforce of Volkswagen AG in Germany declined by around 9,000 employees in 2025 (about 8%), largely through early retirement, and that overall headcount has been reduced by about 14,000 since end-2023. He also said Audi, Porsche, and CARIAD launched similar programs.

Volkswagen also described changes to governance and steering. Blume said Brand Group Core initiated an overhaul with a cross-brand steering model bundling procurement, production, and technical development, aimed at simplifying decisions, reducing complexity, and cutting board seats by about 30%.

2026 outlook and longer-term ambition

For 2026, Volkswagen guided for group sales revenue growth of 0% to 3% and an operating return on sales of 4% to 5.5%, based on the tariff situation as of the end of February. Automotive net cash flow is expected at EUR 3 billion to EUR 6 billion, and net liquidity is expected at EUR 32 billion to EUR 34 billion, with cash generation partly offset by hybrid bond redemption (carrying amount EUR 1.75 billion) and dividend payments.

Investment in the automotive division is expected to be 11% to 12% of revenue in 2026. Antlitz said the company expects absolute CapEx to be below 2025, and reiterated a longer-term ambition to bring investment intensity toward about 9% of automotive revenue by 2030, aided by synergies, reduced complexity, phasing out combustion-engine investment, and scaling software and battery initiatives.

Looking to 2030, Blume said Volkswagen is targeting an 8% to 10% operating return on sales and automotive cash conversion above 60%. Management acknowledged that the industry environment has become more complex since its 2023 capital markets day—citing trade protectionism, weaker European demand, slower BEV adoption in some regions, and competitive pressure in China—but said it is “sticking to” the ambitions “almost unchanged.” In Q&A, Antlitz characterized the path toward the 2030 target as “more linear” than sharply back-end loaded, while noting that newer businesses such as batteries and other initiatives are expected to shift from near-term burdens to financial contributors by 2030.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

