Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,701 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.23% of Constellation Brands worth $290,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 713.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 572.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE STZ opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

