Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:SUNB opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc is an equipment rental company that provides a broad range of rental solutions for construction, industrial, infrastructure, government, and specialty markets. Its offerings include general tools and equipment, aerial work platforms, earthmoving machinery, power generation and distribution, climate control and HVAC systems, trench safety and shoring, pumps and fluid handling, and specialty asset categories tailored to sectors such as events, utilities and oil & gas.

