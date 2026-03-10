Rep. Byron Donalds Sells PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

Representative Byron Donalds (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 1/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 1/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 1/8/2026.

Shares of PYPL opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is 10.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Compass Point upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. This represents a 54.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

