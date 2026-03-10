Himax Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,488 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 956% compared to the average daily volume of 1,561 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMX. Wall Street Zen raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,429,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 22.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,234,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 774,683 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,718,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after buying an additional 489,903 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,154,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 942,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.83. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

