Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.91. Hermes International has a 52 week low of $215.88 and a 52 week high of $294.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

