CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.34 and last traded at $81.8850. Approximately 507,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,050,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.59.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $585,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,861,527.32. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $234,096.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,373. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $991,812 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

