Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $49.55 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 319,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,550,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $192.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

