Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 2/26/2026.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,451,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,208,602. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.