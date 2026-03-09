Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives $35.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Paymentus in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Paymentus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paymentus from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $25.86 on Monday. Paymentus has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paymentus during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

