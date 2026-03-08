Nutanix $NTNX Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 222.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,006 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Nutanix worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3,122.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.