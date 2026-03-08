VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 53,581 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,581 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $305.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.88.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

