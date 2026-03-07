InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

NYSE:IVT opened at $31.09 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,918 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 600.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,103,911 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,941,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,581,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 182.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 989,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 639,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

