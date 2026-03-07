Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $379.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 69.12%.The firm had revenue of $256.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,133,000 after buying an additional 4,815,234 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,196,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,627 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 7,981,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,686,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

