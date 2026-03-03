InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Joshua Schmidt Sells 467 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Schmidt sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $170,856.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,903.06. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $10.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,910. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.60 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $707,477,000 after acquiring an additional 854,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,918,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

