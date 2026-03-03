PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,776,460 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 29th total of 3,031,707 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp set a $210.00 target price on PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.08.

In other news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,106,071.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,517 shares of company stock worth $10,662,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PTC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

