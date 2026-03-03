iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 614,968 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 29th total of 494,141 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of DGRO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.34. 520,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.