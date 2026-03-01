Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Purchases New Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. $FSBW

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 0.27% of FS Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $297.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: FSBW) is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

