PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 121.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $1,200,762.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,536,010.20. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $1,491,564.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,125.82. The trade was a 66.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

