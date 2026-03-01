M3F Inc. Cuts Position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. $PDLB

M3F Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,727 shares during the quarter. Ponce Financial Group comprises approximately 9.4% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M3F Inc. owned 9.40% of Ponce Financial Group worth $33,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $3,248,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $16.25 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $390 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDLB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Ponce Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: PDLB) is a bank holding company based in Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiary, Banco Ponce, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across the island.

The company’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and treasury management solutions. In addition to traditional banking products, Ponce Financial Group provides cash management, electronic banking and wealth management services designed to support the financial needs of its diverse client base.

Ponce Financial Group operates exclusively in Puerto Rico, serving both urban and rural communities through its branch network.

