AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.69 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average is $223.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after buying an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,617,000 after buying an additional 356,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

