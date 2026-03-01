SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $966.24 Thousand

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 18% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $966.24 thousand and $126.38 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004746 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00801213 USD and is up 7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $347.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.