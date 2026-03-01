Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in Cintas by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 57.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 90.0% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 84.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Cintas Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.55. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Featured Stories

