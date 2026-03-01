New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 5,712 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 103,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,231.10. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $5,760,877.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $108.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $115.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 225.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 720.83%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

