M3F Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. $MGYR

M3F Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,457 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Magyar Bancorp worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,554,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Magyar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magyar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Magyar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Palos Hills, Illinois, that provides a range of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Magyar Bank. Established to serve the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Chicago suburbs, the company offers traditional banking products alongside specialized lending solutions. Magyar Bancorp’s operations focus on relationship banking, emphasizing personalized service and community engagement.

The company’s product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

