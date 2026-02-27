Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,679 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.32% of Comfort Systems USA worth $94,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and massive backlog — FIX reported $9.37 EPS vs. $6.75 expected and revenue of $2.65B (+41.7% YoY); year‑end backlog nearly doubled to ~$11.94B driven by data‑center and new construction demand, supporting near‑term revenue visibility and higher free cash flow. Comfort Systems: Strong Earnings and the Case for a Split

Q4 beat and massive backlog — FIX reported $9.37 EPS vs. $6.75 expected and revenue of $2.65B (+41.7% YoY); year‑end backlog nearly doubled to ~$11.94B driven by data‑center and new construction demand, supporting near‑term revenue visibility and higher free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Bullish research and dividend action — Zacks upgraded FIX (to strong‑buy) and several firms raised targets (DA Davidson, Stifel, UBS coverage noted); company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70, showing strong cash flow coverage. Zacks Research

Bullish research and dividend action — Zacks upgraded FIX (to strong‑buy) and several firms raised targets (DA Davidson, Stifel, UBS coverage noted); company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70, showing strong cash flow coverage. Positive Sentiment: Positive thematic coverage — independent analysis highlights Comfort Systems as a high‑growth infrastructure/data‑center play and a standout among mechanical contractors, reinforcing momentum narrative. Seeking Alpha: Infrastructure Superstar

Positive thematic coverage — independent analysis highlights Comfort Systems as a high‑growth infrastructure/data‑center play and a standout among mechanical contractors, reinforcing momentum narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media mentions — FIX appears on dividend/watchlist roundups and multiple bullish articles highlighting momentum and growth attributes; useful for retail interest but less immediate impact than earnings/backlog. 247WallSt mention

Broader media mentions — FIX appears on dividend/watchlist roundups and multiple bullish articles highlighting momentum and growth attributes; useful for retail interest but less immediate impact than earnings/backlog. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling pressure — several insiders sold shares following the record results, including Brian E. Lane (9,365 shares, ~$13.6M) and Director William J. Sandbrook (2,500 shares). Large, clustered sales can signal profit‑taking or create short‑term selling pressure. Brian E. Lane Form 4

Insider selling pressure — several insiders sold shares following the record results, including Brian E. Lane (9,365 shares, ~$13.6M) and Director William J. Sandbrook (2,500 shares). Large, clustered sales can signal profit‑taking or create short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional director sales and media coverage of insider exits — other directors (Pablo Mercado, Constance Skidmore) also trimmed positions; media noted insiders selling after record results, which may reinforce concerns about peak expectations. Yahoo Finance: Insiders Sell After Record Results

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,440.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,147.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $951.86. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.00. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,573.67.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $249,243,501.76. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,993,475. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock worth $37,445,464 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

