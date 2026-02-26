Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.40% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Trade Desk Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 17,826,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,982,752. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $350M share buyback (up to ~2.9% of shares), signaling confidence from management and providing potential support for the stock. RTT News Buyback

Board approved a $350M share buyback (up to ~2.9% of shares), signaling confidence from management and providing potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product development: The company launched the Ventura Ecosystem to deepen its CTV capabilities and monetize streaming inventory better — a strategic long-term growth lever if adoption scales. Ventura Ecosystem

Product development: The company launched the Ventura Ecosystem to deepen its CTV capabilities and monetize streaming inventory better — a strategic long-term growth lever if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue of $846.8M (+14.3% YoY) topped consensus and non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 matched estimates — solid execution on the quarter but not enough to offset forward concerns. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results: revenue of $846.8M (+14.3% YoY) topped consensus and non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 matched estimates — solid execution on the quarter but not enough to offset forward concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option volume was noted after the print, indicating elevated short-term trading/volatility interest even as fundamentals are digested. Options Activity

Unusually large call-option volume was noted after the print, indicating elevated short-term trading/volatility interest even as fundamentals are digested. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1 2026 revenue guidance (Q1 guide below consensus) was the main catalyst for the selloff — management’s outlook implies a slowdown in revenue growth that spooked investors. Guidance & Market Reaction

Weak Q1 2026 revenue guidance (Q1 guide below consensus) was the main catalyst for the selloff — management’s outlook implies a slowdown in revenue growth that spooked investors. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reacted quickly with cuts and downgrades (price-target trims and some rating downgrades), amplifying selling pressure and lowering near-term sentiment. Analyst Cuts

Analysts reacted quickly with cuts and downgrades (price-target trims and some rating downgrades), amplifying selling pressure and lowering near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sector/client weakness: management cited pressure from automotive and packaged-goods advertisers — if these verticals remain weak, revenue growth could stay pressured. Client Weakness

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

