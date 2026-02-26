PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Short Interest Up 246.7% in February

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 81,271 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the January 29th total of 23,442 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MFUS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.62. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,132. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 3,528.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 158,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 154,199 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.