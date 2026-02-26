Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.0270, with a volume of 562472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $349.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

