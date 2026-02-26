Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 11.7% increase from Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

GENM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731. Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (GENM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed basket of investment grade municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It targets an intermediate portfolio duration and maturity while seeking current income and capital appreciation. GENM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Genter Capital.

