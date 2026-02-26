Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 11.7% increase from Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.1%
GENM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731. Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.
Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Company Profile
