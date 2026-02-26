Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 225893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECVT. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 954.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 128,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.