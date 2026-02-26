Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $204.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.84.

SNOW traded up $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,481,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.01 and a 200-day moving average of $223.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

