Ingenta (LON:ING) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 and last traded at GBX 133.90, with a volume of 277181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50.
Ingenta Stock Up 1.1%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.70. The company has a market capitalization of £19.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.16.
About Ingenta
We support a full spectrum of clients ranging between global publishing giants and academic and trade publications, right through to prestigious NGO’s and established music record labels and multimedia companies.
