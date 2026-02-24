Ingenta (LON:ING) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 and last traded at GBX 133.90, with a volume of 277181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50.

Ingenta Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.70. The company has a market capitalization of £19.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.16.

About Ingenta

Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.

We support a full spectrum of clients ranging between global publishing giants and academic and trade publications, right through to prestigious NGO’s and established music record labels and multimedia companies.

