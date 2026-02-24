Head to Head Analysis: Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) & A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A.P. Moller-Maersk and Heidmar Maritime”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Moller-Maersk $53.99 billion 0.72 $2.73 billion $0.88 13.96 Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million 1.91 $1.91 million $0.01 94.49

Profitability

A.P. Moller-Maersk has higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. A.P. Moller-Maersk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidmar Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares A.P. Moller-Maersk and Heidmar Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Moller-Maersk 5.05% 4.87% 3.15% Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for A.P. Moller-Maersk and Heidmar Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Moller-Maersk 8 3 0 1 1.50 Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00

Heidmar Maritime has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 429.16%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than A.P. Moller-Maersk.

Summary

A.P. Moller-Maersk beats Heidmar Maritime on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Heidmar Maritime

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

