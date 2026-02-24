Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) COO Sells $66,116.80 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) COO Brandon John Moore sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $66,116.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 274,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,207,599.60. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20.

On Monday, February 23rd, Brandon John Moore sold 114 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $5,473.14.

GLPI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,702. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

