Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.86 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Here are the key takeaways from Global Industrial’s conference call:

Company reported a strong quarter and year— Q4 revenue $345.6M (+14.3% YoY) , FY revenue $1.38B (+4.8%), average daily sales up ~7.4% in Q4, and gross margin of 34.5% (+70 bps) with operating income up 35%.

, FY revenue $1.38B (+4.8%), average daily sales up ~7.4% in Q4, and gross margin of with operating income up 35%. Management is executing a go‑to‑market transformation—rolled out Salesforce, reorganized sales into industry verticals, piloted outside sales, and is expanding merchandising into MRO/consumables and national brands to win share of wallet with enterprise/GPO accounts.

Tariff and pricing uncertainty remains a risk—recent tariff changes (including higher steel/aluminum duties) and evolving headlines could pressure costs and margins despite the company’s country‑of‑origin diversification and a January pricing action.

Board returned capital and balance sheet looks healthy—quarterly dividend raised to $0.28, ~326K shares repurchased in Q4 (~$9.3M), $67.5M cash , no debt and ~ $120M available on the credit facility.

, no debt and ~ available on the credit facility. SG&A and cash flow profile—SG&A improved as a percent of sales but rose in absolute terms due to an extra week and higher variable compensation; operating cash flow was $77.7M for 2025 and 2026 capex is guided to ~$3–4M.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the third quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC) is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

