Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, Zacks reports.

Cargojet Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF remained flat at $71.05 on Tuesday. 88,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc is a Canadian-based air cargo carrier specializing in time-sensitive freight transportation. The company operates scheduled and on-demand cargo services throughout Canada and into international markets, providing next-flight-out and overnight delivery for a broad range of shippers. Cargojet’s fleet—anchored by Boeing 767-300ER freighters—is configured to handle standard palletized freight as well as specialized shipments such as temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals and high-value electronics.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Cargojet serves major Canadian gateways including Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, and extends its network into the United States, the Caribbean and select Latin American destinations.

