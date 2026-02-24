EQT (NYSE:EQT) EVP Sarah Fenton Sells 3,768 Shares

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $227,474.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,898.22. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. 8,452,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,030,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $62.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EQT by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 262,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial upped their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

