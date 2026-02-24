Insider Selling: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells 31,381 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 31,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $336,404.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,124,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,901.92. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gopal Ajay Madan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Wednesday, November 26th, Gopal Ajay Madan sold 28,520 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $420,099.60.

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 4,280,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,868. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RealReal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in RealReal by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RealReal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $17.50 price objective on RealReal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RealReal

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.