EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07, Zacks reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

EOG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,261,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $312,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,430,000 after buying an additional 1,088,867 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,193,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,873,000. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 576,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,496,000 after acquiring an additional 442,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Q4 earnings beat and production growth — EOG reported $2.27 EPS vs. $2.21 consensus, posted solid margins and ROE, and said fourth‑quarter production climbed; management cited stronger natural gas realizations offsetting lower crude. This beat + rising output is the primary catalyst for the stock move.

2026 outlook, capital plan and supplemental disclosures — EOG issued detailed supplemental financial/operating schedules and a 2026 capital plan (slide deck available), giving investors guidance on activity levels, capital allocation and free‑cash‑flow expectations for the year. The clarity on the plan supports investor confidence in returns and cash deployment.

Insider sale disclosed — COO Jeffrey Leitzell sold 2,000 shares at about $125 each on Feb. 19 (≈$250k); the sale modestly reduces his stake but appears routine and small relative to overall insider holdings. Investors should note but not over‑interpret a single small sale.

Analyst targets and mixed street coverage could cap near‑term upside — some brokers have trimmed price targets and the consensus MarketBeat/Street rating sits around "Hold," which may limit upward revisions despite the beat. Watch upcoming analyst reactions to the 2026 plan for changes to estimates.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

