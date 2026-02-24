Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR):

2/23/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Nutrien was downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “outperform” to “neutral”.

2/20/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by TD Securities from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Nutrien was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/27/2026 – Nutrien had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

1/27/2026 – Nutrien was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/20/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Nutrien was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/16/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Nutrien was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from $70.00.

1/12/2026 – Nutrien had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Nutrien had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.21%.

Get Nutrien Ltd alerts:

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.