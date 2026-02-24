Financial Contrast: Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) & Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) and Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Littelfuse shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Allient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allient has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littelfuse has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $529.97 million 2.16 $13.17 million $1.12 60.24 Littelfuse $2.39 billion 3.88 -$71.70 million ($2.90) -127.10

This table compares Allient and Littelfuse”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Littelfuse. Littelfuse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allient and Littelfuse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 4 2 0 2.33 Littelfuse 1 0 2 2 3.00

Allient currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.78%. Littelfuse has a consensus target price of $364.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Littelfuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Littelfuse is more favorable than Allient.

Profitability

This table compares Allient and Littelfuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 3.50% 11.49% 5.52% Littelfuse -3.00% 10.53% 6.65%

Dividends

Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Littelfuse pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Allient pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Littelfuse pays out -103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Littelfuse has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Littelfuse is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Littelfuse beats Allient on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

