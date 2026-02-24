Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – February 24th

Core Scientific, Globant, and Figure Technology Solutions are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business or a significant portion of operations involves blockchain technology — for example, cryptocurrency miners, exchange operators, blockchain platform developers, and firms providing decentralized finance or enterprise blockchain services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth of blockchain infrastructure and applications while taking on company-specific risks and the added volatility tied to the crypto ecosystem, which differs from holding cryptocurrencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

