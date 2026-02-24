Atlas Energy Solutions Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that management said exceeded initial expectations, supported by steady end-of-year proppant volumes, rising utilization of its Dune Express logistics system, and continued investment in its evolving power strategy.

Quarterly and full-year results

For the fourth quarter, Atlas generated $36.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA on $249 million of revenue, representing a 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin, according to President and CEO John Turner. For full-year 2025, the company delivered $221.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA on $1.1 billion of revenue, a 20% margin.

Sand and logistics: volumes steady, pricing pressured

Fourth-quarter volumes wereof sand, flat sequentially, with Turner noting that typical year-end seasonality was “notably muted” as customers took minimal holiday downtime. Management also said operators appear to have adjusted activity to align with astrip and are maintaining operations at those levels.

CFO Blake McCarthy said underlying performance in the sand and logistics business improved in the quarter despite a “continued challenging pricing environment.” Plant operating expense per ton declined sequentially to $12.28, though costs remained elevated at the Kermit complex due to limitations on dredge feed. McCarthy said Atlas expects that issue to be alleviated with deployment of two new Twinkle dredges scheduled for commissioning in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, proppant sales revenue was $105.2 million, logistics revenue was $126.1 million, and power rentals contributed $18.1 million. Total company revenue for the quarter was $249.4 million. Proppant sales volumes were 5.3 million tons, and the logistics business delivered approximately 4.9 million tons. Average sand sales price in Q4 was approximately $19.85 per ton.

Looking to the first quarter of 2026, McCarthy said sales volume is expected to be up approximately 10% sequentially, with average sand pricing expected to be about $18 per ton. He also said a late-January winter storm led to the loss of about four days of production and deliveries, which is expected to negatively impact Q1 EBITDA by approximately $6 million.

On logistics margins, McCarthy said fourth-quarter results were burdened by load bonuses to maintain driver availability through the holidays, but emphasized that the primary driver of weak service margins was pricing. He described logistics pricing in the Permian as having fallen to “completely unsustainable levels,” citing what he called “increasingly irrational behavior” from some competitors. However, he said third-party trucking rates have begun to show upward momentum, which he characterized as an early signal that the market may be shifting.

Dune Express performance and operating metrics

Management highlighted the Dune Express conveyor system as a key operational differentiator. Turner said the fourth quarter marked the highest utilization Atlas has seen to date on Dune Express as Delaware Basin customers increasingly recognize its efficiency and reliability.

McCarthy said the Dune Express achieved record shipments in Q4 of approximately 2.1 million tons, including a monthly shipment record in November of 760,000 tons. He also noted that January 12 marked one year since the system’s first commercial delivery, and said Atlas has eliminated more than 21 million miles of truck traffic in the Delaware Basin.

For 2026, the company said it believes it is positioned to deliver north of 10 million tons via the Dune Express this year, driven by new customer wins and continued spot volumes.

Power strategy: behind-the-meter growth and microgrids

Atlas continued to emphasize its strategic push into behind-the-meter power solutions. Turner pointed to the company’s 240 MW equipment order announced in November and described power as a “generational opportunity,” driven by rising electricity demand and grid constraints. The company said U.S. electricity consumption hit record levels in 2025 and cited a projection of demand growing as much as 25% by 2030, driven by data centers and domestic manufacturing.

Turner and management said Atlas has been transitioning its power business from a short-term generator rental model to a Power-as-a-Service approach, with longer-term arrangements selling electricity directly to customers. Turner said Atlas deployed its first microgrid with a Permian E&P customer earlier in 2025, and that the deployment has since been upsized. In the first quarter of 2026, Atlas anticipates deploying at least 30 MW under long-term microgrid contracts with E&P and midstream customers, and is targeting more than 50% of its existing fleet under long-term contracts by year-end.

Management also discussed a patented hybrid battery solution first deployed in January that integrates with generators and can improve cost and maintenance efficiency. In Q&A, the company said the system can reduce generator runtime, extend maintenance cycles from roughly monthly to as much as 45–60 days, and lower fuel costs for operators.

Contracting, returns, and equipment lead times

In response to analyst questions, Turner said the company has “strong visibility” into customers expected to take the “substantial majority” of the 240 MW equipment package and described them as “high quality, creditworthy counterparties” across diversified markets. Management said its strategy remains focused on behind-the-meter solutions rather than grid-interconnected or utility-scale opportunities, often starting with bridge power that transitions into longer-term agreements.

McCarthy said Atlas is targeting unlevered IRRs in the high teens for these contracted projects and noted that economics vary based on balance-of-plant requirements and customer needs. Management said the 240 MW equipment is slated for delivery starting in the second half of 2026, with energization targeted to begin in Q1 2027. Turner said Atlas is targeting more than 500 MW deployed across its fleet in 2027, and discussed a pipeline of behind-the-meter projects across industries including energy, data centers, and manufacturing, with typical contract terms of 5–15 years.

On supply constraints, Turner said lead times for additional 4 MW reciprocating units have extended into late 2027, reflecting strong demand. Management also referenced a recently announced $375 million lease facility intended to provide “non-dilutive” support for milestone payments and equipment financing.

For capital allocation, McCarthy said cash capital spending in 2026 is expected to be approximately $55 million, down significantly year-over-year and weighted to the first half, including maintenance capital of about $45 million and growth capital of about $10 million. He added that progress payments on the 240 MW of ordered power assets are expected to total approximately $190 million in the second half of 2026 and will be financed through the lease facility.

