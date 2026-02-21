Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $51.8760, with a volume of 55056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,299.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.